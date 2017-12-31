 »   »   » Malayalam Cinema 2017: A Quick Round-up!

We are all set to bid a goodbye to the year 2017, in a short while. Malayalam cinema and the entire film industry have had a fantastic year, with a good number of films satisfying the audiences and hence making it big at the box office projects, as well.
As many as 141 Malayalam movies had hit the theatres in 2017. Going by the reports, the success rate has been on the positive side with an increase in the number of blockbusters, as well.
Before, we step into a new year, here we take you through a quick round-up of Malayalam cinema 2017. Keep scrolling down to know more..
Star Of The Year
Dulquer Salmaan has had had four releases in the year, out of which two emerged as blockbusters and one got a superhit tag. More importantly, Dulquer Salmaan also made an entry to Bollywood and Tollywood and thus expanding his popularity. He, is undoubtedly the star of the year.
Top Grosser Of The Year
It was a tough choice with a good number of movies going past the 50-Crore mark. But, according the box office reports that have come in, Dileep starrer Ramaleela is the top grosser of the year as the film fetched approximately 80 Crores at the worldwide box office.
Song Of The Year
No prizes for guessing the most popular song of the year. The title goes to the much popular song Jimikki Kammal from the film Velipadinte Pusthakam. The song became a sensation throughout Indian and it did set a new record on Youtube to become the most viewed Malayalam song.
Actor Who Made A Mark
Fahadh Faasil is the man who has impressed one and all with his performances in the films of this year. The actor made a huge impact with his portrayal of characters in the films Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and Take Off.
Most Talked About Performance
Parvathy's portrayal of the character Sameera, in the film Take Off did win her a lot of praises. In fact this was one of the most talked about performances of the year 2017. Importantly, she also won the Best Actress title at this year's IFFI.