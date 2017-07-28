 »   »   » FINALLY! Mammootty-Ajai Vasudev Movie Title Is Launched

The title of the upcoming Mammootty movie, which is directed by Ajai Vasudev, has finally been launched. Senior director Joshiy revealed the official title poster of the movie, which has been named as Masterpiece, at a recent event.

Masterpiece, which comes with the tagline 'master of masses', hints that the movie is a complete mass entertainer which will satisfy the common audiences. The team is expected to officially reveal the title poster on social networking platforms, very soon.



Even though Masterpiece was speculated as the Mammootty-Ajai Vasudev movie's title, the makers had not confirmed the reports yet. The movie, which will mark the second association of the megastar with Ajai, is scripted by Udayakrishna.



Masterpiece, which is said to be a campus thriller, stars Mammootty in the role of Prof. Edward Livingstone aka Eddy, who makes a comeback to the college he studied, as a professor. Eddy is a very strict, unfriendly professor to the students.



Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Mahima Nambiar essay the female leads in Masterpiece. Unni Mukundan, Mukesh, Salim Kumar, Santhosh Pandit, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Maqbool Salmaan, Kailash, John, Arjun Nandakumar etc., appear in the other key roles.



Vinod Illampilly is the director of photography. Deepak Dev composes the songs and background score for the movie. Masterpiece, which is produced by CH Muhammed, under the banner Royal Cinemas, is slated to be release for this Pooja season.