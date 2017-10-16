 »   »   » WOW! Mammootty To Play The Lead In A Big Budget Period Movie!

Mammootty has had a fanatstic tryst with period movies. Definitely, he will be the first choice for film-makers when it comes to films based on history, such is the fantastic track record of the actor in period based films.

Now, here is a big news for all the fans of Mammootty and Malayalam cinema. According to the latest reports that have come in, Mammootty will be seen playing the lead role in an upcoming period flick, which has its story set in the 17the century of Kerala. Keep scrolling down to know more about this upcoming project of Mammootty.

Based On Mamankam If reports are to be believed, this upcoming big budget movie will be based on Mamankam and Mammootty will be seen playing the role of a warrior in this movie. This yet-to-be-titled film will be helmed by debutant Sajeev Pillai. More About Mamankam.. Mamankam is a medieval fair, which is conducted in every 12 years in the banks of Bharathapuzha in Thirunavaya region. Apart from trading and various art performances, Mamankam also is the perfect stage for various contest between soldiers of different regions. Mammootty is expected to play one such warrior in the film. Rest of the details regarding the cast & crew are expected to be revealed in the coming days. Once Again With A Debut Film-maker This upcoming big budget movie will be directed by a debutant film-maker. Most of the upcoming projects of the Megastar is paving way for the entry of debut directors. Mammootty's upcoming movies like Uncle, Parole, Street Lights, Anrahaminte Santhathikal etc., will introduce new film-makers to the industry. Chengazhi Nambiar..! Meanwhile, another big budget project is in the making, which has been titled as Chengazhi Nambiar. Earlier, the makers of the film had come up with a poster of the film featuring Tovino Thomas in it. No further deatils have been revealed about the project. Mammootty's Upcoming Projects..! Meanwhile, Mammootty is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Uncle, directed by Gireesh Damodar. The actor's next release will be Street Lights, which is a bilingual movie, directed by Shamdatt.

Earlier, Mammootty has been a part of movies like Pazhassi Raja, Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, 1921 etc., all in which we got to witness some spectacular performance from the actor. Let us hope that this upcoming big budget project will go on to become yet another feather in the cap of Mammootty's acting career.