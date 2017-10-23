 »   »   » Mammootty’s Maamaankam, Mohanlal’s Role In Priyadarshan Movie & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

The past week was an amazing one for all Mammootty fans as well as the followers and the admirers of Malayalam cinema. A big announcement regarding Mammootty's next big budget venture was made in the past week.
Well, this upcoming Mammootty starrer is worth waiting for and is expected to be yet another milestone movie in the acting career of Mammootty, so far.
Meanwhile, reports are rife that Mohanlal is all set to team up with Priyadarshan for a big movie. Some of the updates regarding this film have also been doing the rounds. Keep scrolling down to know about all of the above and the other major Mollywood news of the week..
Mammootty’s Big Budget Venture Titled As Mamankam
Mammootty is all set to play the lead role in a big budget venture, titled as Maamaankam. The actor, himself took to Facebook to officially announce this project, which will be the biggest ever film in the acting career of Mammootty, so far. Maamaankam, which will be a period movie will be helmed by debut film-maker Sajeev Pillai and is being produced by Venu Kunnappilly. The movie is expected to go on floors by February 2018.
Dileep's Guest Role In Safari
Dileep starrer Ramaleela is ruling the theatres. If reports are to be believed, the actor will next be seen in the film Safari, directed by Asok Nair. Reportedly, Dileep will be seen playing an important guest role in this film, which has Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead role. The shoot of the movie has already been completed and the movie is expected to hit the theatres soon.
Mohanlal’s Role In Priyadarshan's Next Movie
Mohanlal & Priyadarshan are all set to team up for a film, after the big success of Oppam. If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal will be seen in a different role in this film. Reportedly, the actor will essay the role of a police trainer in this upcoming movie.
Poomaram To Release In December
Poomaram, which is Kalidas Jayaram's debut venture as a lead hero in Malayalam is gearing up for a release. In the programme Onnum Onnum Moonu, aired on Mazhavil Manorama, Jayaram stated that Poomaram is expected to hit the theatres in the month of December.
Trisha & Meena In Mohanlal-Ajoy Varma Movie
After Odiyan, Mohanlal will join the shoot of his upcoming film with film-maker Ajoy Varma. Reportedly, this upcoming thriller will have two leading ladies in it. According to the reports, popular actress Trisha will be seen essaying an important role in the film. Meena is also expected to play a crucial role in this highly anticipated movie.