 »   »   » Punyalan Private Limited: Here Is How Ranjith Sankar Landed On The Story Of The Movie!

Punyalan Private Limited, the upcoming sequel to the 2014 superhit movie Punyalan Agarbathis, which featured Jayasurya in the lead role, is definitely the highly anticipated and awaited sequels of this year.

In fact, after much speculations, audiences were thrilled to finally know that Punyalan Agarbathis 2, is in the offing, with Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar officially announcing the project.



According to the reports, Punyalan Private Limited, is all set to go on floors on August 1, 2017. Now, a week before the commencement of the filming of this upcoming film, Ranjith Sankar took to Facebook to share an interesting piece of information.



He did send out a Facebook post, narrating on how he landed on the story of Punyalan Private Limited. Through his Facebook post, he takes us back to 2015, when he embarked on a train journey, with his wife. He adds that he wanted to take a journey on train, as he felt a story was coming out.



The film-maker has also stated that, at the time of return, the train was a bit late and it was at at the Railway station, the story came out and the first draft was ready by the time he reached Kochi.



It seems like Ranjith Sankar is confident and excited about this much awaited project. We all can await for another magic from Ranjith Sankar-Jayasurya team.