Sunny Movie Review: Jayasurya's Powerful Performance Saves This Brave Attempt

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Jayasurya, Innocent, Aju Varghese, Sshivada, Siddique, Mamta Mohandas Director: Ranjith Sankar

Sunny, the musical drama that features Jayasurya in the titular role, is finally released on Amazon Prime Video. The project marks the talented actor's eighth collaboration with his close friend and popular filmmaker, Ranjith Sankar. The movie that focuses on Jayasurya's character Sunny, features several popular names including Innocent, Aju Varghese, Sshivada, Siddique, Mamta Mohandas, and others in voice roles.

Did the Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar project impress cinema lovers? Read Sunny movie review here to know...

What's Yay:

Jayasurya's Performance

Excellent casting of voice actors

Background score

What's Nay

Predictability

Slow pace

Loose ends

Plot

Sunny (Jayasurya) smuggles himself from Dubai to Kerala, amidst the pandemic scare. He is a former musician who has failed in both his career and personal life. Sunny and his heavily pregnant wife Nimmy (voice by Sshivada) have filed for divorce, while he is also struggling with his alcohol addiction.

Rajesh aka Kozhi (voice byAju Varghese), who is a close friend of Sunny and Nimmy, is his only emotional support. The movie focuses on Sunny's quarantine life and how he finds hope in his life again with the guidance of Dr. Eerali (voice by Innocent).

Verdict

Sunny manages to shine at parts despite being an experimental film, thanks to Jayasurya's powerful performance. However, this Ranjith Sankar definitely had the potential to become much more.