 »   »   » WOW! Rima Kallingal's New Makeover Is Sure To Stun You!

Rima Kallingal, is rightly one of the most talented actresses of the present day Malayalam cinema. Just like her talent, her style sense too, makes her unique, which bagged her the title of a fashionista.

She has undergone different makeoversfor films over the years and now, Rima Kallingal's latest photo, which she posted on her Facebook page, has gone viral.

In this latest picture, Rima Kallingal is seen in an all new look. In fact, the actress has sported a braided hairstyle.

Take a look at the same..

Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Rima Kallingal

This latest picture of Rima Kallingal has fetched a good number of likes on Facebook. Well, it has to be said that Rima Kallingal is definitely the queen of makeovers in Mollywood.

On the work front, Rima Kallingal will next be seen in the movie Clint, which is all set to hit the theatres on August 4, 2017. This film, directed by Karikumar will see her pairing up with young actor Unni Mukundan.

Later, Rima Kallingal will also be seen in the film Aabhasam, featuring Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead role. This upcoming satire is being directed by Jibu Namradath.