      Aashiq Abu-Soubin Shahir Project: The Director Drops A Major Hint!

      Aashiq Abu, the talented filmmaker is joining hands with popular actor Soubin Shahir once again, for his next directorial venture. Interestingly, the actor-director duo who last teamed up for the acclaimed medical thriller Virus, is collaborating for a fantasy movie this time. Recently, Aashiq Abu revealed some interesting details about the movie during a chat session with his Instagram followers.

      Interestingly, the talented filmmaker revealed he considers his next film as his best directorial venture so far. Aashiq Abu was replying to the question of a fan, who asked him to choose the best film from his filmography. The director's reply hints that his Soubin Shahir project is something to watch out for.

