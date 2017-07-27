 »   »   » Unni Mukundan Is All Set To Impress The Audiences With His Work In Clint!

Unni Mukundan, the young actor of Mollywood, is all set to impress the audiences yet again, with his upcoming film Clint, directed by Harikumar and bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan.

According to the reports, Clint will be Unni Mukundan's next release in Malayalam and the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 4, 2017.

Reportedly, Clint is based on the real-life story of Edmund Thomas Clint, the young child who went to make above 25,000 paintings, before his death at the age of 7.

In Clint, Unni Mukundan will be seen essaying the role of MT Joseph, the father of Edmund Thomas Clint. According to the reports, Unni Mukundan will essay various stages of the character. He will also be seen in different get ups in the movie.

Recently, Unni Mukundan did share some of the stills from the movie and wrote a few lines about his experience working in this film.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Unni Mukundan..

From the stills, it definitely seems like, the actor has got to play a role with loads of scope of performance. Apart from Unni Mukundan, Clint also features Rima Kallingal, Vinat Forrt etc., in important roles.