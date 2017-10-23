 »   »   » Sherlock Toms Box Office: 22 Days Kerala Collections

Sherlock Toms, the Biju Menon starrer, which had hit the theatres during the Pooja season is still continuing its decent run in the majority of the centres.

The movie has successfully completed the third week of its run in the theatres. Sherlock Toms, directed by Shafi has catered well to the family audiences, who have lapped up this perfect family entertainer.



According to the latest trade reports, Sherlock Toms has managed to fetch approximately 9.19 Crores from 22 days of its run at the Kerala box office.



Reportedly, Sherlock Toms did get a good start at the Kerala box office, as the film fetched above 1 Crore on its opening day, despite facing stiff competitions from other releases, especially Dileep's Ramaleela, which opened to amazing positive reviews.



Sherlock Toms went on to cross the 5-Crore mark in its very first week. There has been a slight dip in the box office collections of the movie but still, it has to be said that the film has entered the safe zone, as far as box office performances are concerned. The film is yet another hit for Biju Menon in 2017 after the big success of Rakshadikari Baiju Oppu.