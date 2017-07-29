 »   »   » Sunday Holiday Box Office: 15 Days Kerala Collections!

Sunday Holiday, the Asif Ali starrer has emerged as a surprise hit of the year. This film, directed by Jis Joy, has rightly earned the tag of the best feel-good movie of the year, so far.

The film, had a comparatively slower start, but in the later days, Sunday Holiday raced ahead at the box office, with the family audiences pouring in to the theatres.



Earlier, Sunday Holiday had entered the 10-Crore mark at the Kerala box office and now, according to the latest trade reports, this Asif Ali starrer has fetched approximately 11.3 Crores from its 15 days of run at the Kerala box office.



Without any doubt, Sunday Holiday could be given the tag of a super hit and going at this rate, the film is expected to mint in more money at the box office.



Importantly, there are certain reports doing the rounds that the Tamil and Telugu remake rights of the film have been sold. This rightly shows the popularity of this particular film.



Apart from Asif Ali, Sunday Holiday also features Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Asha Sarath, Dharmajan, Siddique etc., in important roles.