 »   »   »  A Debonair Mammootty Poses With 4 Actresses For Vanitha Photoshoot & We Can't Take Our Eyes Off!

In Malayalam cinema, the first name that comes to our mind when we hear the word stylish is Mammootty. The Megastar of Malayalam cinema has defied age and he has given even the younger crop of actors a run for their money. Undoubtedly Mammootty is one of the finest actors of Indian cinema and the most stylish and suave actor around.

Now, one such photo of actor is doing the rounds on social media and it has left the audiences awestruck. He has bowled over everyone with his looks which is sure to set a trend. . In this brand new photo, a debonair Mammootty could be seen along with for young actresses of the industry namely Anu Sithara, Aditi Ravi, Durga Krishna and Malavika Menon.

Anu Sithara herself took to her Facebook page to share the picture. Actress Durga Krishna, who made her debut with the film Vimaanam also shared the photo through her official Facebook page.

Take a look at the same here..

Meanwhile, this is the cover photo of the upcoming edition of the popular magazine Vanitha. Mammootty looks dapper in the suits and it seems like Mammootty's amazing looks and his style sense have definitely won the hearts of all. Truly, the Megastar of Malayalam cinema and a trendsetter by all means.