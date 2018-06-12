English
 »   »   »  A Debonair Mammootty Poses With 4 Actresses For Vanitha Photoshoot & We Can't Take Our Eyes Off!

A Debonair Mammootty Poses With 4 Actresses For Vanitha Photoshoot & We Can't Take Our Eyes Off!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    In Malayalam cinema, the first name that comes to our mind when we hear the word stylish is Mammootty. The Megastar of Malayalam cinema has defied age and he has given even the younger crop of actors a run for their money. Undoubtedly Mammootty is one of the finest actors of Indian cinema and the most stylish and suave actor around.

    A Debonair Mammootty Poses With 4 Actresses For Vanitha Photoshoot & We Cant Take Our Eyes Off!

    Now, one such photo of actor is doing the rounds on social media and it has left the audiences awestruck. He has bowled over everyone with his looks which is sure to set a trend. . In this brand new photo, a debonair Mammootty could be seen along with for young actresses of the industry namely Anu Sithara, Aditi Ravi, Durga Krishna and Malavika Menon.

    Anu Sithara herself took to her Facebook page to share the picture. Actress Durga Krishna, who made her debut with the film Vimaanam also shared the photo through her official Facebook page.

    Take a look at the same here..

    Meanwhile, this is the cover photo of the upcoming edition of the popular magazine Vanitha. Mammootty looks dapper in the suits and it seems like Mammootty's amazing looks and his style sense have definitely won the hearts of all. Truly, the Megastar of Malayalam cinema and a trendsetter by all means.

    Read more about: mammootty
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 15:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue