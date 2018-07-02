 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office 2 Weeks Collections: Moving Ahead Steadily!

Related Articles
Abrahaminte Santhathikal is rightly the movie of the moment in Mollywood with the Mammootty starrer ruling the box office charts with its dominant run at the theatres across Kerala. Even the rainy season or the FIFA world cup fever hasn't affected Abrahaminte Santhathikal much as the movie is moving ahead strongly in majority of the centres. The Mammootty starrer, directed by Shaji Padoor, has entered the third week of its run at the theatres and if reports are to be believed, the film still has above 500 shows/day, which are indeed immaculate numbers. At the Kochi multiplexes, Abrahaminte Santhathikal continues to be the most preferred movie. Read Abrahaminte Santhathikal collection report to know more.
The Third Weekend
Abrahaminte Santhathikal entered the third weekend at the Kochi multiplexes with as many as 18 shows/ day. According to the reports by Forum Keralam, Abrahaminte Santhathikal fetched 4.36 Lakhs and 5.35 Lakhs on this Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Latest Collections
The weekdays were also decent for the movie and Abrahaminte Santhathikal enjoyed a steady weekend as well. Reportedly, the film has already touched the 80-Lakh-mark at the Kochi multiplexes. At present, the film has fetched approximately 80.5 Lakhs from the 16 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes so far.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Completed 10000 Shows
Meanwhile, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has crossed yet another big feat in terms of the number of shows. According to the latest reports that have come in, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has crossed the 10000 shows mark in the theatres. A new poster of the movie, addressing the same has been sent out through the official Facebook page of the movie.
The Way Ahead
Abrahaminte Santhathikal is expected to continue the fine run in the upcoming days as well. There are a couple of movies lined up for release during this upcoming week. The film has been pitted to cross the 50-Crore mark at the global box office. Let us wait for an official update regarding the worldwide box office collections of the movie.
