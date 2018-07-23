 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Malayalam Weekend Recap(Ep 28 & 29): 2 Contestants Eliminated!

Contestants In The Elimination List

In the past week, as many as 4 contestants found place in the eviction list. Sreelakshmi Sreekumar, Sreenesh, Deepan Murali and Aditi Rai were the ones who were nominated for eviction in the past week.

The Confession Room

In Episode 28, Mohanlal informed that Bigg Boss has a few questions to ask to the nominated members. Each contestant was asked to come in to the confession room one by one and they had to take a lot in which two descriptions were written. They had to name two members from the house, excluding the nominated members, to whom the descriptions best suited.

Sreelakshmi Gets Evicted

Sreelakshmi had received as many as 4 votes while getting nominated to the eviction list. Other contestants had cited that her lack of a proper stand was the major reason for nominating her. During the episode, it was revealed that Sreelakshmi Sreekumar would be leaving the house this week. The other contestants were left teary-eyed upon hearing the announcement.

The Next Procedure

In the next episode, the other three contestants in the elimination list namely Deepan Murali, Sreenesh and Aditi Rai were called to the confession room and Bigg Boss asked them a few questions, including their experiences so far in the house.

Deepan Murali

Deepan Murali was the last contestant to be called to the confession room but he didn't return to the house. Mohanlal informed that Deepan is with them and he has been evicted. Later, the message sent out by Deepan to the other contestants was also played in the house.