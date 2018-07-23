 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Malayalam Weekend Recap(Ep 28 & 29): 2 Contestants Eliminated!

Related Articles
The Bigg Boss Malayalam contest is becoming more intriguing with each passing day. It has been four weeks since the programme commenced and the it has gained the attention of the miniscreen audiences. Within this brief time period, we saw two contestants getting eliminated, in the form of David John and later Hima Sjankar, who was evicted in the past week. By the end of the fourth week, the stage was set for yet another elimination and this time, it paved way for the eviction of two contestants, which did in fact come as a shocker to many. Who were the contestants eliminated this time? Keep reading to know more about the same.
Images Courtesy: Hotstar
Contestants In The Elimination List
In the past week, as many as 4 contestants found place in the eviction list. Sreelakshmi Sreekumar, Sreenesh, Deepan Murali and Aditi Rai were the ones who were nominated for eviction in the past week.
The Confession Room
In Episode 28, Mohanlal informed that Bigg Boss has a few questions to ask to the nominated members. Each contestant was asked to come in to the confession room one by one and they had to take a lot in which two descriptions were written. They had to name two members from the house, excluding the nominated members, to whom the descriptions best suited.
Sreelakshmi Gets Evicted
Sreelakshmi had received as many as 4 votes while getting nominated to the eviction list. Other contestants had cited that her lack of a proper stand was the major reason for nominating her. During the episode, it was revealed that Sreelakshmi Sreekumar would be leaving the house this week. The other contestants were left teary-eyed upon hearing the announcement.
The Next Procedure
In the next episode, the other three contestants in the elimination list namely Deepan Murali, Sreenesh and Aditi Rai were called to the confession room and Bigg Boss asked them a few questions, including their experiences so far in the house.
Deepan Murali
Deepan Murali was the last contestant to be called to the confession room but he didn't return to the house. Mohanlal informed that Deepan is with them and he has been evicted. Later, the message sent out by Deepan to the other contestants was also played in the house.