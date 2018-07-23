English
 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Malayalam Weekend Recap(Ep 28 & 29): 2 Contestants Eliminated!

Bigg Boss Malayalam Weekend Recap(Ep 28 & 29): 2 Contestants Eliminated!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The Bigg Boss Malayalam contest is becoming more intriguing with each passing day. It has been four weeks since the programme commenced and the it has gained the attention of the miniscreen audiences. Within this brief time period, we saw two contestants getting eliminated, in the form of David John and later Hima Sjankar, who was evicted in the past week. By the end of the fourth week, the stage was set for yet another elimination and this time, it paved way for the eviction of two contestants, which did in fact come as a shocker to many. Who were the contestants eliminated this time? Keep reading to know more about the same.

    Images Courtesy: Hotstar

    Contestants In The Elimination List

    In the past week, as many as 4 contestants found place in the eviction list. Sreelakshmi Sreekumar, Sreenesh, Deepan Murali and Aditi Rai were the ones who were nominated for eviction in the past week.

    The Confession Room

    In Episode 28, Mohanlal informed that Bigg Boss has a few questions to ask to the nominated members. Each contestant was asked to come in to the confession room one by one and they had to take a lot in which two descriptions were written. They had to name two members from the house, excluding the nominated members, to whom the descriptions best suited.

    Sreelakshmi Gets Evicted

    Sreelakshmi had received as many as 4 votes while getting nominated to the eviction list. Other contestants had cited that her lack of a proper stand was the major reason for nominating her. During the episode, it was revealed that Sreelakshmi Sreekumar would be leaving the house this week. The other contestants were left teary-eyed upon hearing the announcement.

    The Next Procedure

    In the next episode, the other three contestants in the elimination list namely Deepan Murali, Sreenesh and Aditi Rai were called to the confession room and Bigg Boss asked them a few questions, including their experiences so far in the house.

    Deepan Murali

    Deepan Murali was the last contestant to be called to the confession room but he didn't return to the house. Mohanlal informed that Deepan is with them and he has been evicted. Later, the message sent out by Deepan to the other contestants was also played in the house.

    Read more about: bigg boss malayalam
    Story first published: Monday, July 23, 2018, 13:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue