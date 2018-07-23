 »   »   »  Box Office Chart (July 16-22): How Well Are Neerali & Koode Faring?

Related Articles
Every week in the month of July so far has witnessed the entry of one or the other Malayalam movie. The past week witnessed the release of the movie Oru Pazhaya Bomb Kadha, directed by popular film-maker Shafi and featuring Bibin George and Prayaga Martin in the lead roles. At the same time, previous week's big releases like Neerali and Koode have entered the second week of its run at the theatres. Read box office chart to know which film made the maximum impact at the box office in the past week.
5. Dhadak
The much-awaited film Dhadak, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, has hit the big screens. The Hindi remake of the Marathi movie Sairat has been released in a decent number of screens across the state. It has done an OK business in the multiplex centres in Kerala on the opening weekend.
4. Abrahaminte Santhathikal
Abrahaminte Santhathikal has entered the sixth week of its run and the film is simply unstoppable. The film is nearing its 50 days of run and even now, it is drawing a huge crowd on a regular basis, especially during the weekend. Truly a big blockbuster in all senses.
3. Oru Pazhaya Bomb Kadha
Oru Pazhaya Bomb Kadha was the prominent Malayalam movie release of the past week and it got released in above 100 screens. The movie has been receiving mixed reviews upon its release but it has definitely satisfied the lovers of comedy entertainers. The film has made a decent opening at the box office.
2. Neerali
Well, Neerali had enjoyed a good start at the box office in the opening weekend but the weekdays weren't that good for the movie with mixed reviews spoiling the scene up to some extent. However, the film has entered the second week of its run in a good number of theatres and the upcoming week will decide the verdict of the film.
1. Koode
Koode has raced ahead to the top spot with the movie etching a special place in the minds of the viewers. The movie, after a good opening weekend, maintained its steady run during the weekdays as well. The second weekend too was exceptionally good for Koode with the movie doing a good business in multiplexes as well as single screens.
Meanwhile, a good number of films are expected to hit the theatres this week. Tovino Thomas's Maradona and Balachandra Menon's Ennalum Sarath are slated for release this week.