 »   »   »  Box Office Chart (July 16-22): How Well Are Neerali & Koode Faring?

5. Dhadak

The much-awaited film Dhadak, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, has hit the big screens. The Hindi remake of the Marathi movie Sairat has been released in a decent number of screens across the state. It has done an OK business in the multiplex centres in Kerala on the opening weekend.

4. Abrahaminte Santhathikal

Abrahaminte Santhathikal has entered the sixth week of its run and the film is simply unstoppable. The film is nearing its 50 days of run and even now, it is drawing a huge crowd on a regular basis, especially during the weekend. Truly a big blockbuster in all senses.

3. Oru Pazhaya Bomb Kadha

Oru Pazhaya Bomb Kadha was the prominent Malayalam movie release of the past week and it got released in above 100 screens. The movie has been receiving mixed reviews upon its release but it has definitely satisfied the lovers of comedy entertainers. The film has made a decent opening at the box office.

2. Neerali

Well, Neerali had enjoyed a good start at the box office in the opening weekend but the weekdays weren't that good for the movie with mixed reviews spoiling the scene up to some extent. However, the film has entered the second week of its run in a good number of theatres and the upcoming week will decide the verdict of the film.

1. Koode

Koode has raced ahead to the top spot with the movie etching a special place in the minds of the viewers. The movie, after a good opening weekend, maintained its steady run during the weekdays as well. The second weekend too was exceptionally good for Koode with the movie doing a good business in multiplexes as well as single screens.