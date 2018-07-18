English
Box Office Chart (July 09-15): Neerali & Koode Take Over The Top Spots!

    The second week of July turned out to be a prosperous one for the Malayalam film industry and the audiences, with two big Malayalam movies marching into the theatres. Yes, we are talking about the Mohanlal starrer Neerali and Anjali Menon's Koode, starring Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy in the lead roles. Both these movies have graced the big screens in style to take over the box office. Along with these movies, Karthi starrer Kadaikutty Singam also hit the big screens in the past week. How well did these movies perform at the box office?Check the box office chart to know more about the same.

    5. My Story

    My Story has had a tough time and going by the reports doing the rounds on social media, the film couldn't do a big business on the weekdays as well. With the arrival of the new movies, My Story did lose out some centres. Let's wait and see how the film will be performing in the upcoming days.

    Box Office Meter: Not So Impressive

    4. Kadaikutty Singam

    Kadaikutty Singam, Karthi's most recent release has opened to extremely good reviews at the theatres. The film has made a fine opening in Kerala as well, where the actor enjoys a good fan base.

    Box Office Meter: Decent Opening

    3. Abrahaminte Santhathikal

    Despite the arrival of the new releases, Abrahaminte Santhathikal is seated pretty in an important position at the chart. The film, which has entered the fifth week of its run, continues its good performance at the theatres by drawing crowds in good numbers.

    Box Office Meter: Blockbuster

    2. Koode

    Koode, the much-awaited film did grace the screens on July 14, 2018, and the movie has made a very good opening, especially in the city centres and the multiplexes. The word of mouth is excellent for the movie and the film is expected to pick up more pace and climb up the chart in the upcoming days.

    Box Office Meter: Very Good Opening

    1. Neerali

    Neerali released in above 175 screens and according to the reports, the film got a decent opening on the very first weekend. At the same time, the film has been receiving mixed reviews from the audiences. The crucial test will be on the weekdays and the film needs to perform well to sustain the same momentum.

    Box Office Meter: Very Good Opening

    Meanwhile, the upcoming week will witness the entry of Shafi's upcoming film Oru Pazhaya Bomb Katha, featuring Bibin George and Prayaga Martin in the lead roles.

    Read more about: neerali koode
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 12:39 [IST]
