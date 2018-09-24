 »   »   »  Kalidas Jayaram Has Been Replaced By Another Actor In Aashiq Abu's Virus?

Kalidas Jayaram Is Not A Part Of This Movie?

Well, according to the latest reports that have been doing the rounds, Kalidas Jayaram is no longer a part of Aashiq Abu's Virus. If reports are to be believed, the young actor opted out of the project due to date issues.

Sreenath Bhasi

Meanwhile, the reports that have been doing the rounds indicate that young actor Sreenath Bhasi has been roped in to play the role supposed to be played by Kalidas Jayaram. Sreenath Bhasi had previously acted in Aashiq Abu movies like 22 Female Kottayam, Da Thadiya, Rani Padmini, etc.

Kalidas Jayaram's Upcoming Projects

At the same time, Kalidas Jayaram has a handful number of projects with some of the top names in the industry. He will be seen doing the lead roles in the upcoming films of Jeethu Joseph and Midhun Manuel Thomas. He has also been roped in to play an important role in Santhosh Sivan's next directorial venture in Malayalam.

Rest Of The Cast Of Virus

Virus has a formidable star cast, comprising of actors like Revathy, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, Tovino Thomas, Chemban Vinod Jose, Soubin Shahir, etc. Reportedly the shoot of the film will commence soon and the makers of the film are planning to release the film in the month of April 2019.