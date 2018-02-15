 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Mammootty And Mohanlal's Kunjali Marakkar Movies Are On Their Way!

Mammootty - Santhosh Sivan Movie

On the auspicious day of Kerala Piravi, popular production banner August Cinema had come up with an official announcement regarding the project named Kunjali Marakkar IV, directed by Santhosh Sivan, featuring Mammootty in the lead role. The film has its script jointly penned by Shankar Ramakrishnan and TP Rajeevan.

Mohanlal-Priyadarshan Team's Next

Before that, there came reports regarding Mohanlal-Priyadarsham team's next, which will also be based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar. The film-maker had stated that the scripting works of the film is in progress.

But later, with the announcement of Mammootty starrer Kunjali Marakkar, the film-maker had stated that he would wait for 8 months to see whether the Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar would go on floors or not and if it doesn't, then Priyadarshan would go ahead with the project. He also added that he would drop the idea of making Kunjali Marikkar if Mammootty-Santhosh Sivan team goes ahead with the project.

MG Sreekumar's Facebook Post..

Now, here is an important update on Mohanlal's next project with Priyadarshan. Most recently, popular singer MG Sreekumar, who is a close friend of both Mohanlal and Priyadarshan, took to Facebook to officially announce that the team's next film will be Kunjali Marakkar and the work of the film will be commencing soon.

Update On Mammootty's Kunjali Marikkar..

Meanwhile, Shaji Nadesan, who will be producing the Mammootty starrer Kunjali Marakkar, to be directed by Santhosh Sivan, took to Facebook to inform that the post-production work of the film is in full-swing and the makers are planning to begin the filming by the month of July 2018.