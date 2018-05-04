 »   »   » Mohanlal Starrer Neerali: The First Teaser Is Here!

Neerali will be Mohanlal's first major release of this year and the film, directed by Ajoy Varma has rightly found a place in the list of the most awaited Malayalam films.

Much to the happiness of all Mohanlal fans, the makers of Neerali have come up with the first official teaser of the movie. Mohanlal himself took to his official Facebook page to release the teaser of Neerali.



The 61 seconds long teaser of Neerali does give a short introduction to the genre of the film. Mohanlal and Nadiya Moidu will be seen sharing the screen space after a long gap. The teaser features a short and new version of the song Aayiram Kannumaayi from the film Nokkathadoorathu Kannum Nattu, in which both of them had acted together.



From the glimpses of the scenes shown in the teaser it could be assumed that the film has a family story to narrate as well, with some light and feel-goodmoments. But, above all, Neerali also promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller and the last few moments from the teaser iterates that fact.



Take a look at Neerali teaser here..







Neerali also features actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dileesh Pothen, Parvathy Nair etc., in important roles. The film was majorly shot in Mumbai and the shooting was completed within 36 days. Neerali has its script penned by newbie Saju Thomas. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the exact release date of the movie. The film has been produced under the banner Moonshot Entertainments.

