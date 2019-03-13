English
    Mohanlal-Prithviraj Team's Lucifer: The Trailer To Release On This Date!

    Mohanlal starrer Lucifer will be taking over the big screens within a few days of time as we are just more than a couple of weeks away from the grand release of the movie. Yes, Mohanlal-Prithviraj team's Lucifer will be hitting the theatres on March 28, 2019 and the audiences are indeed quite excited about the same. The posters of Lucifer continue to come in and they have grabbed the attention of the audiences in the right manner. The wait is on for the much-awaited trailer of Lucifer as well and a few updates have been doing the rounds regarding the trailer release of Lucifer.

    The Trailer Release Date

    Going by the latest reports, the audiences have to wait just a few more days for the arrival of the trailer of the movie. According to the reports, Lucifer's trailer will release on March 22, 2019.

    The Trailer Launch Function

    The reports suggest that the trailer will be launched during a special function on March 22, 2019. Reportedly, the grand pre-release and Middle East trailer launch event will be held at Abudhabi Delma Mall on that date and the major cast & crew members of the film will be attending the event.

    The Response That The Teaser Created

    Earlier, the makers of the film had come up with the teaser of the movie, which went on to strike the right chords with the audiences. The teaser was launched through the official Facebook page of Mammootty.

    The Huge Wait Surrounding The Trailer

    As mentioned above, the posters have already created a mighty impact and only a few more character posters are left to come out. There has been a huge wait for the trailer of the movie and it is sure to make a huge impact. Anyhow, the trailer is expected to set some new records in the online circuits.

