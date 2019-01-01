English
Mammootty & Mohanlal Come Up With Brand New Posters Of Their Upcoming Movies On New Year Day!

By
    2019 has arrived and the entire world is celebrating the arrival of the brand New Year. The beginning of the New Year has turned out to be a special one for the Malayalam film audiences as well. The Big M's of Mollywood, Mammootty and Mohanlal, took to their social media pages to give some pleasant surprises to their fans and followers. Aon the special day, Mammootty and Mohanlal wished their fans in an equally special way. The brand new posters of their much awaited movies have been revealed on the big day. Read on to know more about the same here.

    Pathinettam Padi

    Mammootty took to his official Facebook page to give a special gift to the audiences on the first day of 2019. The actor unveiled the poster of the upcoming movie Pathinettam Padi, directed by Shankar Ramakrishnan. the actors look from the movie has also been revealed through the first look poster.

    Mammootty In Pathinettam Padi

    Mammootty will be seen playing a special role in this movie featuring a group of youngsters in the lead role. The actor will be seen essaying a character named John Abraham Palackal in this much awaited movie produced by August Cinemas

    Mohanlal's Next Movie In Tamil

    Mohanlal too came up with a special surprise for the audiences. The title of Mohanlal's next movie in Tamil has been unveiled and a poster has also been sent out. The movie, directed by KV Anand has been titled as Kaapaan and the movie features Mohanlal, Suriya and Arya in the lead roles.

    Kaapaan

    The poster has unveiled the looks of Mohanlal, Suriya and Arya in the film. Earlier, reports had surfaced that Mohanlal will be seen essaying a the role of a politician named Chandrakanth Varma while Suriya will be seen essaying the role of a commando.

    Read more about: mammootty mohanlal
