 »   »   »  Njan Prakashan Box Office Collections (Day 15): Conquers This Major Milestone!

50-Lakh Mark

Njan Prakashan went past the 50-Lakh mark at a fast pace. The movie had enjoyed a very good opening and maintained good collections in the later days as well. Njan Prakshan joined the 50-Lakh club on the 8th day of its release.

Day 14 Collections

Njan Prakashan did a very good business on its 14th day as well at the Kochi multiplexes. The film had only evening shows since it was a Harthal day. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Njan Prakashan fetched approximately 3.18 Lakhs from the 10 shows that it had.

1-Crore Club

Now, Njan Prakashan has joined the coveted 1-Crore club as well. The movie joined the club on the 15th day of its release. After Odiyan, Njan Prakashan is the only other Christmas release which has made to the 1-Crore club.

Day 15 Collections

Njan Prakashan has as many as 18 shows/day at the Kochi multiplexes on its third week. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched an impressive amount of 5.55 Lakhs on 15th day.

15 Days Collections

Reportedly, the film has fetched as much as 1.04 Lakhs from the first 15 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes. The film is sure to enjoy yet another grand weekend with the advance booking for Saturday and Sunday turning out to be really good.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam