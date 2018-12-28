 »   »   »  Njan Prakashan Box Office Collections (Day 7): The Fahadh Faasil Starrer Is Racing Ahead!

Christmas Day Collections

Njan Prakashan had as many as 20 shows on Christmas day at the Kochi multiplexes. The film registered huge collections and at impressive occupancy rates. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched 7.28 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 99.19 %

Working Days

Njan Prakashan continued its formidable run in the later days as well. Even during the working days, Njan Prakashan registered good collections at extremely good occupancy rates with family audiences pouring in to the theatres.

Day 7 Collections

Njan Prakashan completed the first week of its run in style. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Njan Prakashan fetched approximately 7.13 Lakhs on its seventh day at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film had an occupancy rate of 92%.

First Week Collections

Njan Prakashan enjoyed an extremely good first week at the box office. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Njan Prakashan has fetched approximately 47 Lakhs from the first 7 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes and is all set to cross the 50-Lakh mark soon.