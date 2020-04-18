Aadujeevitham, Kaaliyan & More: Prithviraj Sukumaran Films To Watch Out For In 2020!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-director is going through the best phase of his career so far, with some highly promising projects lining up. With the consecutive box office successes of his last two releases Driving License and Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Prithviraj is right back on the top league of the Malayalam film industry. The actor is currently in Jordan for the next schedule shooting of Aadujeevitham, the upcoming Blessy directorial.
Here we present the Prithviraj Sukumaran films to watch out for in 2020. Have a look...
