COVID-19 Impact: Mollywood Actress Utthara Unni Postpones Wedding Celebrations; Shares Insta Post

Popular Malayalam actress and dancer Utthara Unni has recently postponed her wedding celebrations due to the outbreak of coronavirus in India. Utthara, who is getting married to IT Professional, Nithesh Nair informed her fans about the same on Instagram.

Sharing her picture with fiancé Nithesh Nair, Utthara Unni wrote, "As the world is going through an epidemic outbreak of the corona virus, we have decided to postpone our wedding celebrations until the situation calms down. We regret to inform this to everyone who had booked their tickets in advance to join our joyous events. However we will be having the ritualistic Thaali-kettu ceremony in the temple on the same date. Will keep you all posted about the coming dates. Everyone please stay safe and take good care of yourselves. Wishing the world a speedy recovery."(sic)

After the wedding got postponed, reports are stating that the wedding o Utthara and Nithesh will take place on April 5. But the confirmation about the same has not yet come.

Utthara is a renowned Bharatnatyam dancer, TV hostess and actor in Malayalam film industry. She is the daughter of popular TV actress Urmila Unni. Utthara has worked in many Malayalam films like Edavappathy and Vavval Pasanga. She also runs a dance school in Kochi.