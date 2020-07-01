Mammootty's CBI 5: Two Actors From The Original Star Cast Join The Team!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is all set to play the celebrated character, Sethurama Iyer, in the fifth installment of the CBI Series. The project, which has been tentatively titled as CBI 5, is expected to start rolling once the lockdown is lifted. Reportedly, two actors from the original star cast have now joined the CBI 5 team.

In a recent interview, scriptwriter SN Swamy revealed that Mukesh and Saikumar, the senior actors who played pivotal roles in the previous parts will reprise their respective characters in CBI 5. Mukesh will once again play the character Chacko, a police constable-turned-CBI officer and loyal associate of Sethurama Iyer. Saikumar, on the other hand, appears as DySP Sathyadas, the son of Iyer's former rival DySP Devadas, played by the late actor Sukumaran.

Initially, it was reported that the fifth installment of the CBI Series will not feature any actors from the old cast except Mammootty. However, these reports had not gone well with the cine-goers and loyal followers of the franchise, who demanded the comeback of other pivotal characters including Chacko and Devadas.

According to SN Swamy, the filming of the K Madhu directorial will not start until the lockdown is completely lifted, as the movie demands a lot of outdoor shoots. The senior writer also revealed that leading man Mammootty is totally excited to play Sethurama Iyer once again, and is eagerly waiting to kickstart the project.

As per the reports, CBI 5 revolves around the concept of basket killing, which is new to the Malayalam film industry. It took SN Swamy around 3 years to complete the screenplay of the movie, which is rumoured to be the final installment of the CBI Series. The first part Oru CBI Diary Kurippu was released 32 years ago, in 1988. It was followed by the sequel Jagratha in 1989, and later Sethurama Iyer CBI in 2004 and Nerariyan CBI in 2005.

