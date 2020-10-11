Mammootty's The Priest: The Second Schedule Is Wrapped Up

The Priest, the upcoming Mammootty starrer was put on hold for over 6 months, due to the coronavirus outbreak. But the team later resumed the shoot in Wagamon, Kerala, following the safety guidelines. Now, the latest updates suggest that the cast and crew have successfully wrapped up the second schedule of the Mammootty starrer.

The exciting news was announced by the makers through the official social media pages of The Priest. In the second schedule, the team majorly filmed the leftover portions of the leading lady, Manju Warrier. Jofin T Chacko, the director of the project also confirmed that they are planning to kickstart the third schedule of the mystery thriller, after a short break.

The movie, which is said to be an out-and-out horror thriller, marks Mammootty's first-ever onscreen collaboration with Manju Warrier. However, Manju is not appearing as the female lead opposite the megastar in the movie, as his character doesn't have a romantic track in the film. Instead, the talented actress is playing a pivotal character.

Nikhila Vimal, the popular young actress key role in the project. The Priest will also feature including Saniya Iyappan, Sreenath Bhasi, and Kaithi fame child artist Baby Monica in the pivotal roles. The rest of the star cast includes several renowned faces of Malayalam cinema, including Jagadeesh, Ramesh Pisharody, Madhupal, Dinesh Panicker, Sivadas Kannur, Naseer Sankranthi, Tony Luke, Karikku fame Ameya Mathew, etc. The Priest is jointly produced by filmmaker B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph.