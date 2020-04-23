Manikandan Achari To Enter The Wedlock Soon!

Manikandan Achari, the talented actor who made his acting debut with the acclaimed movie Kammatipaadam, is totally busy in his career with some promising projects lining up. Reportedly, Manikandan is planning to enter the wedlock soon. As per the latest updates, the actor will tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Anjali, on April 26, Sunday.

Manikandan Achari himself revealed the good news in a recent interview given to a popular Malayalam daily. The couple is planning to enter the wedlock in a low-key ceremony that will be held on Tripunithura temple, following all lockdown rules. The wedding will be attended by immediate family members only.