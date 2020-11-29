Nivin Pauly And Abrid Shine Are Back Together: The Project To Start Rolling Soon?

Nivin Pauly, the young crowd puller of Malayalam cinema is now back together with the talented filmmaker Abrid Shine. The actor-director duo is currently all set to team up for the third time in their careers. Nivin Pauly confirmed the reports by announcing the casting call for the project, recently.

Earlier, it was reported that the Moothon actor is considering joining hands with Abrid Shine once again, for the sequel of their highly acclaimed second outing Action Hero Biju. However, it is yet to be revealed if the third collaboration of Nivin Pauly and the filmmaker is for the sequel of the highly popular cop drama or a new project.

As per the latest updates, the upcoming Nivin Pauly-Abrid Shine project will start rolling by January 2021, after the actor completes his current commitments. In the recent interview given to TOI, director Abrid has confirmed that the movie revolves around an innovative story, which will be narrated with a touch of humour.

The team is currently busy with the pre-production works of the movie. In his interview, Abrid Shine revealed that the rest of the star cast, including the female lead, is yet to be finalised. Along with the pre-production activities, the location hunt for the Nivin Pauly starrer is also in progress.

Nivin Pauly joined hands with Abrid Shine for the first time for 1983, the 2014-released coming of age sports drama that emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. Nivin had received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in 1983. Later, the duo teamed up for the police procedural film Action Hero Biju, which was released in 2016. The movie had earned wide appreciation from both the audiences and critics for its honest portrayal of the Kerala police force.

