Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 Is A Complete Entertainer, Confirms Jeethu Joseph

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are back together for the upcoming project Drishyam 2, which is a sequel to the duo's first collaboration, Drishyam. In a recent interview, Jeethu Joseph revealed that Drishyam 2 will be a complete entertainer. The director thus made it clear that the Mohanlal starrer is not an out-and-out dark film.

Earlier in an interview, Jeethu Joseph had stated that Drishyam 2 is not a thriller like the first installment Drishyam, but is an emotional drama. However, the filmmaker's revelation led to speculations that suggest that the Mohanlal starrer might be a dark, intense film. But director Jeethu has now confirmed that the movie will be a highly entertaining experience for the audiences.

Even though it narrates how the protagonist George Kutty and his family's lives evolved after all that happened, Drishyam 2 has not been made like a documentary. The story is narrated including all the cinematic elements, that are necessary to keep the audiences engaged. In the interview, Jeethu Joseph also went on to state that Drishyam 2 is a complete family entertainer. But, it will not have the twists and thrills like the first installment.

Coming to Drishyam 2, the movie is currently in the post-production stage. As per the reports, the cast members including Mohanlal and Murali Gopy have already finished the dubbing for their portions. If things proceed at the same rate, the official teaser and trailer of the Jeethu Joseph directorial will be revealed very soon.

As reported earlier, Drishyam 2 will have all the major characters of Drishyam reprising their respective characters. Meena is returning as George Kutty's wife Rani, while Esther Anil and Ansiba Hassan will once again play the couple's daughters. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

