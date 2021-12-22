AR Rahman To Compose Music For Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju: Reports

AR Rahman, the Oscar award-winning musician is reportedly all set to make a comeback to Malayalam cinema very soon. As per the latest updates, AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the songs and original score for the upcoming Fahadh Faasil starrer, Malayankunju. The exciting update has left both the Malayalam cinema audiences and music lovers totally excited.

The reports regarding AR Rahman's association with Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju started doing rounds after the renowned film analyst Sreedhar Pillai announced the same with a Twitter post. "#ARRahman to provide score for #FahadhFaasil's #MalayanKunju! Writer & Camera #MaheshNarayanan Directed by #Sajimon @arrahman music for #FAFA," reads Pillai's tweet.

To the unversed, AR Rahman was originally supposed to make his comeback to Malayalam cinema after the long gap with Aadujeevitham, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer. But the Blessy directorial has been delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and will take at least a year to hit the screens. Instead, Rahman will make his comeback to the industry with Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju.

CBI 5: Mammootty's Investigation Thriller To Get An Eid 2022 Release?

Coming to Malayankunju, the movie, which is touted to be a survival thriller, marks Fahadh Faasil's reunion with Mahesh Narayanan, the renowned editor-filmmaker. Mahesh has penned the script for the project, which is helmed by newcomer Sajimon Prabhakaran. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by the veteran filmmaker and Fahadh's father, Fazil. The much-awaited trailer of Malayankunju will be revealed on December 24, Friday.

AMMA General Body: Mohanlal And New Executive Committee Take The Charge

Mahesh Narayanan himself handles the cinematography of the project. Rajisha Vijayan appears as the female lead opposite Fahadh Faasil in the movie, which will have senior actors Indrans and Jaffer Idukky in the pivotal roles. The project, which was delayed a little after leading man Fahadh's accident that happened on the location, is said to be in the final stage of its production.