Bheeshma Parvam: Telugu Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj Joins The Mammootty Project

Bheeshma Parvam, the upcoming project marks the third collaboration of megastar Mammootty and the renowned cinematographer-filmmaker Amal Neerad. The highly anticipated Mammootty starrer went on floors in Kochi, recently. If the latest reports are to be believed, popular Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj is making her Malayalam debut with Bheeshma Parvam.

According to the latest updates, Anasuya Bharadwaj is playing a pivotal role in the Mammootty starrer, which is said to be a gangster flick. Bheeshma Parvam marks the second on-screen collaboration of Mammootty and Anasuya, who have shared the screen in the 2019-released Telugu autobiographical drama, Yatra.

As reported earlier, Mammootty and Amal Neerad were initially supposed to join hands for Bilal, the sequel of the duo's 2007-released movie Big B. But the project is now delayed indefinitely, as it is impossible to shoot in foreign locales due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the duo announced Bheeshma Parvam, which will be entirely shot inside Kerala.

Along with Mammootty and Anasuya Bharadwaj, Bheeshma Parvam will feature a stellar star cast including senior actress Nadia Moidu, Soubin Shahir, Lena, Shine Tom Chacko, Maala Parvathy, and so on in the other pivotal roles. The shooting of the Amal Neerad project is currently progressing in Ezhupunna, Kerala following all safety guidelines.

Bheeshma Parvam is jointly penned by director Amal Neerad and Devadath Shaji, the directorial assistant of filmmaker Dileesh Pothan. PT Ravi Shankar, the co-writer of Aashiq Abu's Rani Padmini, has written the additional screenplay. Manu Jose aka RJ Murukan has penned the additional dialogues of the Mammootty starrer.

Anend C Chandran is the director of photography. Sushin Syam has composed the songs and background score. Vivek Harshan handles the editing. Sunil Babu handles the production design and Supreme Sundar handles the action choreography. Tapas Nayak handles the sound design. Bheeshma Parvam is produced by Amal Neerad himself, under the banner Amal Neerad Productions.

