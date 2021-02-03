Mammootty To Play The Lead In Aalohari Aanandam, Confirms Director Shyamaprasad

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is all set to play the lead role in Aalohari Aanandam, the upcoming Shyamaprasad directorial. The filmmaker confirmed the news himself in the recent interview given to a leading Malayalam media. The Mammootty-Shyamaprasad project is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name, which is penned by Sara Joseph.

In the interview, Shyamaprasad confirmed that he is indeed joining hands with Mammootty for Aalohari Aanandam. According to the filmmaker, he has been working on the script of the highly-anticipated project for the past 3 years. If things go as planned, the shooting of the project will commence in June 2021. The Mammootty starrer is likely to be bankrolled by the banner Royal Cinemas.

Even though the reports regarding Mammootty and Shyamaprasad's collaboration for the cinematic adaptation of Aalohari Aanandam started doing rounds in 2018, nothing was officially announced. Later, it was even rumoured that the project has been shelved. However, Shyamaprasad's confirmation has finally put the speculations to rest. The actor-director duo has earlier teamed up for the highly acclaimed 2007 film Ore Kadal. The movie had won the National Film Award of 2007 for the Best Feature Film in Malayalam.

To the unversed, Aalohari Aanandam revolves around a big Malayali Christian family and discusses the various aspects of the man-woman relationship and individual sexual orientations. The story majorly focuses on a married woman, who comes out as a homosexual. When Mammootty-Shyamaprasad duo teams up for such a relevant subject, the project is expected to be a path-breaking attempt in Malayalam cinema.

Coming to Mammootty's acting career, the megastar will be next seen in the upcoming mystery thriller The Priest, which is slated to be released in March 2021. He recently wrapped up the shooting of the upcoming political drama, One. Mammootty has some up-and-coming projects in the pipeline, including Bilal, Amal Neerad's OTT project, CBI 5, and so on.

