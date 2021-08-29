Nivin Pauly Wishes Wife Rinna Joy On Their 11th Wedding Anniversary, See Pics

Nivin Pauly, the crowd-puller of Malayalam cinema, and his wife Rinna Joy celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on August 28, Saturday. The lovely couple had a low-key wedding anniversary celebration with their family members, in Kochi. Nivin Pauly wished his lovely wife on their anniversary, with a special social media post.

"Celebrating 11 years of togetherness. 🥰💞," wrote the Padavettu actor, who shared an unseen still with his wife on his social media pages. In the adorable picture, Nivin Pauly and Rinna Joy are seen twinning in matching hoodies. The actor also shared a lovely still of his kids and the anniversary cake and thanked his fans and followers for their wishes.

It was a love marriage for Nivin Pauly and Rinna Joy, who met and fell in love during their college days. According to the actor, the couple never had an official proposal, but always knew that they wanted to get married. Nivin has always mentioned that Rinna is his biggest support.

Coming to the work front, Nivin Pauly is extremely busy with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline. The crowd-puller, who is planning to move out of his comfort zone, will be next seen in the upcoming period drama Thuramukham. Another highly anticipated project of the actor, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham is reportedly gearing up for an OTT release.

Nivin Pauly is expected to resume the shooting of Padavettu, his another much-awaited project, once the lockdown rules are lifted. As per the reports, the actor is planning to shed around 15 kilos for the role in the project. The actor has some other highly exciting projects lining up, including Thaaram, Tamil director Ram's next, Gangs Of Mundanmala, and Bismi Special.