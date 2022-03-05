Bheeshma Parvam Box Office 2 Days Worldwide Collections: Mammootty-Amal Neerad's Film Is On A Rampage!

Bheeshma
Parvam,
the
Mammootty
starrer
has
had
a
massive
opening
at
the
box
office,
by
emerging
as
the
biggest
opener
in
the
megastar's
acting
career.
The
Amal
Neerad
directorial
has
thoroughly
impressed
the
audiences
and
is
all
set
to
earn
blockbuster
status
soon.
When
it
completed
2
days
of
release,
Bheeshma
Parvam
is
continuing
its
rampage
at
the
box
office.
According
to
the
latest
updates,
the
Mammootty
starrer
has
already
crossed
the
10-Crore
mark
at
the
worldwide
box
office.
Bheeshma
Parvam
has
performed
exceeding
well
in
both
the
all-India
and
overseas
markets,
with
added
extra
shows
and
excellent
audience
rush.
The
action
drama
has
made
a
collection
that
almost
equals
its
Day
1
box
office
figure,
on
Day
2
as
well.
As
reported
earlier,
Bheeshma
Parvam
has
made
the
third
all-time
biggest
opening
collection
for
a
Malayalam
film
in
the
history
of
the
industry.
Mohanlal's
Odiyan
and
Marakkar
are
in
the
Top
2
positions.
The
Mammootty
starrer
has
also
emerged
as
the
all-time
biggest
opener
of
the
Calicut
city
of
Kerala
and
Trivandrum
Aires
Plex.
Bheeshma
Parvam
is
also
performing
exceedingly
well
at
the
rest
of
India
box
office
and
UAE
box
office.