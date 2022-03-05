Bheeshma Parvam Box Office 2 Days Worldwide Collections: Mammootty-Amal Neerad's Film Is On A Rampage!

Bheeshma Parvam, the Mammootty starrer has had a massive opening at the box office, by emerging as the biggest opener in the megastar's acting career. The Amal Neerad directorial has thoroughly impressed the audiences and is all set to earn blockbuster status soon. When it completed 2 days of release, Bheeshma Parvam is continuing its rampage at the box office.

According to the latest updates, the Mammootty starrer has already crossed the 10-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. Bheeshma Parvam has performed exceeding well in both the all-India and overseas markets, with added extra shows and excellent audience rush. The action drama has made a collection that almost equals its Day 1 box office figure, on Day 2 as well.

As reported earlier, Bheeshma Parvam has made the third all-time biggest opening collection for a Malayalam film in the history of the industry. Mohanlal's Odiyan and Marakkar are in the Top 2 positions. The Mammootty starrer has also emerged as the all-time biggest opener of the Calicut city of Kerala and Trivandrum Aires Plex. Bheeshma Parvam is also performing exceedingly well at the rest of India box office and UAE box office.