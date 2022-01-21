Dileep Conspired To Kill Investigating Officers Probing Actress Assault Case, Says Crime Branch

The Crime Branch on Thursday (January 20) submitted a statement opposing the anticipatory bail plea filed by Malayalam actor Dileep in a case registered against him, for allegedly threatening investigating officers probing the 2017 actress assault case. As per The New Indian Express, in the statement filed, the specialized investigation wing stressed that it is the first time in the history of Kerala that a person accused of a serious offence has conspired to harm the investigating officers.

Reportedly, Crime Branch has sought Dileep's custodial interrogation for further investigation of the case. MP Mohanachandran, Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch Ernakulam in the statement said that the petitioners are not entitled to get anticipatory bail, given their involvement in the serious offence of hatching conspiracy to harm the officers probing the case. He also stated that the case might get sabotaged if the accused is granted bail, divulging that the actor has already influenced as many as 20 prosecution witnesses to turn hostile in the sensational case. As per the same report, two criminal cases have also been filed for influencing the witnesses.

The fresh case was filed against Dileep and 5 others, after an incriminating audio clip purportedly of Dileep and his coterie threatening the officials investigating the actress assault case came out a few days back. According to reports, it was at his residence in Aluva where the conspiracy to attack the officials was hatched. Director Balchandrakumar who claims to be one of the associates of Dileep also made a few allegations against the actor, stating that he was witness to the conspiracy.

The Kerala High Court will consider the case on Friday (January 21).

