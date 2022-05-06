Mammootty & Dulquer Salmaan Wish Maryam On Her Birthday With The Sweetest Notes, See Posts

Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, the little daughter of popular actor Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya, turned 5 on May 5, Thursday. Both Dulquer and megastar Mammootty, who is Maryam's paternal grandfather, wished their little miss sunshine a very happy birthday with the sweetest notes posted on their respective social media handles.

The megastar, who usually never posts anything related to his family on social media, broke the routine and posted an adorable picture with his little granddaughter on his Instagram handle. "My angel turns five today," Mammootty captioned his post. The super cute picture is now winning the internet and going viral.

Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, shared a couple of pictures with the birthday girl Maryam and Amaal on his official social media handles. In the pictures, the much-loved couple is seen having some quality time with their little daughter. interestingly, one of the pictures also suggests drawing is Maryam's favourite hobby.

"5/5/5 birthday for my baby doll !

The one day you wait for all year long is here and may it be the happiest birthday, our princess.

Made of generous servings of stardust, moonlight and rainbows, the glow of fireflies, pixie mischief and fairy wings, you turn our home into neverland. We are all pirates, lost boys & wendy darlings to your tinkerbell. We all wanna build snowmen with you and no we strictly don't talk about bruno no no no ! Every day is supercalifragelisticexpialidocious and you have us living by hakuna matata ! With you babygirl it's a whole new world and you are truly our wish upon a star.

We know you Marie we walked with you once upon a dream," reads Dulquer Salmaan's post.

Interestingly, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan and her paternal grandmother Sulfath Mammootty celebrate their birthdays on the adjacent days. As per the reports, Dulquer Salmaan and family celebrated both Sulfath and Maryam's birthdays together with an intimate party which was held at Mammootty's residence.