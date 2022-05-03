Mammootty-Nissam Basheer Project Is Titled Rorschach: First Look Poster Is Out!

Mammootty and Nissam Basheer, the megastar and young filmmaker are joining hands for the first time, for an upcoming thriller that is currently in making. The highly anticipated project has been titled Rorschach. The official first look poster of Rorschach was revealed by Mammootty himself on his official social media handles, on May 2, Monday.

In the extremely unique first look poster, the megastar is seen in an unsettling look with a blood-stained face mask that only reveals the eyes. Mammootty is sporting an all-black look in the intense first look poster of Rorschach, which hints that the Nissam Basheer directorial might be a dark, intense thriller.

Check out Mammootty's post here:

Even though nothing much has been revealed about Rorschach, the sources close to the project suggest that the Mammootty starrer revolves around a unique theme. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that the Nissam Basheer directorial might get a theatrical release in September 2022. The makers are expected to reveal more updates on the project very soon.

As reported earlier, Mammootty is all set to sport a never-seen-before avatar with a different hairdo and mustache in Rorschach. Interestingly, the megastar's new get-up for the project has a striking similarity with the look his son Dulquer Salmaan donned for the recent blockbuster, Kurup. The megastar's leaked pictures and videos in the new look had taken social media by storm, a couple of weeks back.