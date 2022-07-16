    For Quick Alerts
      Martin Scorsese Presents Malayalam Classic Kummatty In TFF; A Proud Moment For Malayalis

      Malayalam films have been winning hearts on the internet. Interestingly, films such as Forensic, Minnal Murali, Malik and many others have not only impressed the Indian audience but the global audience too. Amidst all, popular Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese got impressed by Malayalam cult-classic Kummatty (1979) directed by G Aravindan.

      The filmmaker announced that he has presented the restored version of the Malayalam classic in The Film Foundation (TFF) Restoration Screening Room. On July 11, Martin Scorsese took to Instagram and shared a delightful announcement. He wrote, "Today, Monday, July 11, KUMMATTY (India, 1979, d. Aravindan Govindan) will be presented in The Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room. Tune in at 7:00pm BST/ET/PT for the screening accompanied by a live chat. The film will also be available on demand at 7:00pm local time." (sic)

      Well, his post went viral on social media and made Malayalam cinema fans proud. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh commented on his post with heart emoji. Tovino Thomas also commented on the post. Not only Ranveer and Tovino, but many Mollywood fans called it a proud moment for Malayalis.

      One user wrote, "Scorsese finding Malayalam films." Another fan commented, "Thanks Marty for preserving our films. Always a huge fan of your works from India." Yet another fan wrote, "Appreciated sir for a rarely known gem of India film industry. Let's pay respect for the legendary director #Aravind sir."

      Talking about Kummatty, the film is an adaptation of a Kerala folktale. The film revolves around a magician who is partly mythic and partly real. The film features Ambalappuzha Ravunni, Kottara Gopalakrishnan Nair, Ashok Unnikrishnan and Kuttyedathi Vilasini in key roles.

      Story first published: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 12:42 [IST]
