Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaaliyan: KGF Fame Ravi Basrur To Compose Music For The Project

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent is totally busy with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline. The actor's long-awaited project Kaaliyan is finally all set to take after a long delay. On July 21, Thursday, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his social media handles and welcomed KGF fame musician Ravi Basrur, to the Kaaliyan crew.

"Welcome to #KAALIYAN Ravi Basrur! @RaviBasrur 🤗🤗🤗," wrote the leading man, who took to his official social media handles and shared a picture with Ravi Basrur, director S Mahesh, and producer Rajeev Govindan. Thus, the period drama that features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the titular role, will mark the KGF music director's debut in Malayalam cinema.

Earlier, it was reported that Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the highly celebrated Bollywood music director trio, will compose the songs and original score for Kaaliyan. But according to the sources close to the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, the musician trio backed out from the S Mahesh directorial after the project got delayed for a very long time. Now, Ravi Basrur has replaced them as the music composer of the film.

As reported earlier, Kaaliyan is a fantasy thriller that is set in the 17th century. If the reports are to be believed, the movie which is directed by S Mahesh depicts the story of the fierce warriors of Venad, which was a kingdom of ancient Kerala. Prithviraj Sukumaran is appearing in the role of a gifted and loyal warrior who is on a dangerous mission.

Earlier, it was also reported that Sathyaraj, the senior Tamil actor has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the project. However, there is no official confirmation on the same yet. The team is yet to finalize the female lead and the rest of the star cast of Kaaliyan, which is scripted by BT Anilkumar. The auditions for the supporting cast of the film are proceeding in full swing.