The GOAT Life Advance Bookings Kerala: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Real-Life Adventure Film Tickets Are Hot Cakes!

Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
The
GOAT
Life
Advance
Bookings
Kerala:
Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
upcoming
film
that
his
fans
and
movie
lovers
are
excitedly
looking
forward
to
is
'The
GOAT
Life,'
directed
by
Blessy.
The
movie
is
gearing
up
for
a
grand
worldwide
theatrical
release
on
March
28
and
is
going
to
be
one
of
the
most
remarkable
films
in
the
actor-director-producer's
career
as
a
performer.
Ahead
of
the
film's
theatrical
release,
The
GOAT
Life's
advance
bookings
in
Kerala
are
setting
a
new
record.
The
bookings
began
for
the
film's
Malayalam
version
and
the
makers
have
succeeded
in
creating
an
impact
and
pre-release
buzz
for
this
movie
releasing
in
multiple
languages
for
the
first
time
for
Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
solo
film.
The
GOAT
Life
OTT
Platform
The
movie's
digital
streaming
rights
were
sold
for
a
decent
price
to
the
OTT
giant
Disney
Plus
Hotstar.
The
movie
will
stream
on
this
platform
after
its
successful
theatrical
run.
The
GOAT
Life
Advance
Bookings
Kerala
After
the
ticket
sales
began,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
fans
waited
no
second
to
secure
their
share
of
the
movie
tickets
on
the
first
day
of
the
first
show.
The
bookings
began
on
a
massive
note
as
it
was
reported
that
about
Rs
1.5
Crore
worth
of
tickets
were
already
sold
immediately.
Going
with
the
trend,
The
GOAT
Life
aka
Aadujeevitham
is
expected
to
take
forward
the
Malayalam
film
industry's
success
streak
after
Manjummel
Boys,
Premalu,
Bramayugam,
etc.
The
GOAT
Life
Cast
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
played
the
lead
role
of
Najeeb
Muhammed
while
Amala
Paul
will
be
seen
in
the
character
of
Sainu.
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
played
the
role
of
Ibrahim
Khadiri.
In
addition,
there
are
many
actors
including
Rik
Aby,
Shobha
Mohan,
Robin
Das,
Giovanni
V.Guisti,
Ajesh
Babu,
Tlaib
Al
Balushi,
Akef
Najem,
and
Nazer
Karutheni
among
others.
The
GOAT
Life
Crew
Written
for
the
screen
by
Blessy
based
on
the
book
Adujeevitham
by
Benyamin,
The
GOAT
Life
was
funded
by
Blessy,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis,
and
Steven
Adams
under
the
Visual
Romance
Image
Makers,
Jet
Media
Production,
and
Alta
Global
Media
banners.
The
movie's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Sunil
K.S.
and
A.
Sreekar
Prasad
worked
as
the
editor.