Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Prithviraj’s Film? - UPDATE

Aadujeevitham
(The
Goat
Life)
OTT
Release
Update:
After
the
Shaji
Kailas'
Kaapa
(2022),
superstar
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
recently
returned
to
the
theatres
with
his
new
film
The
Goat
Life,
titled
Aadujeevitham
in
Malayalam.
Touted
as
a
survival
drama,
the
movie
is
produced
and
directed
by
Blessy.
It's
a
cinematic
interpretation
of
the
acclaimed
2008
Malayalam
novel
Aadujeevitham
written
by
Benyamin,
inspired
by
a
real-life
event.
AADUJEEVITHAM
(THE
GOAT
LIFE)
PLOT,
BOX
OFFICE
DAY
1
COLLECTION
In
the
movie,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
portrays
Najeeb,
a
Malayali
immigrant
laborer
forced
into
slavery
in
Saudi
Arabia
as
a
goatherd
on
an
isolated
farm.
The
film
has
been
in
production
for
nearly
16
years.
Originally
conceived
in
2008
by
Blessy,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
later
committed
to
the
role
in
the
same
year.
Amid
a
huge
buzz
and
expectations,
Aadujeevitham
was
finally
released
yesterday
(March
28)
in
theatres
and
has
been
fetching
a
favourable
response
from
critics
as
well
as
moviegoers.
According
to
reports,
the
Malayalam
film
has
amassed
a
box
office
collection
of
Rs
7.45
Cr.
According
to
Sacnilk.com,
the
highest
box
office
collection
for
Aadujeevitham
-
The
Goat
Life
came
from
Kerala,
totaling
Rs
6.5
crore.
The
contributions
from
the
Kannada,
Tamil,
Telugu,
and
Hindi
versions
accounted
for
the
remaining
collection,
amounting
to
the
overall
total
of
Rs
7.45
crore.
It
got
released
on
a
non-holiday,
yet
it
managed
to
open
strongly
even
on
a
regular
workday.
The
film
is
anticipated
to
sustain
its
success
throughout
the
long
weekend
at
the
box
office.
AADUJEEVITHAM
OTT
RELEASE
UPDATE:
WHEN
WILL
THE
GOAT
LIFE
STREAM
ONLINE?
Wondering
when
will
Aadujeevitham
premiere
online
after
theatrical
release?
Well,
we've
fetched
all
the
required
information
for
fans.
According
to
reports,
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
has
secured
the
official
streaming
rights
for
the
film.
Consequently,
it's
expected
to
debut
on
the
streaming
platform.
While
the
official
OTT
release
date
hasn't
been
disclosed
by
the
makers,
following
the
pattern
of
other
films,
it's
likely
to
be
available
two
months
after
its
theatrical
release.
Have
you
already
watched
Aadujeevitham
(The
Goat
Life)
in
theatres?
If
yes,
share
your
views
about
the
film
in
the
comments
section.