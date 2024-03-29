Aadujeevitham Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download, Director Blessy Seeks Cyber Cell Help

Aadujeevitham Leaked: In a shocking twist, the Blessy-directed, Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life, starring Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, has been unlawfully leaked in high definition (HD) on the internet just hours after its official release on the big screen today (March 29).

Also produced by Blessy, Aadujeevitham is said to be a survival drama. It serves as a cinematic adaptation of the renowned 2008 Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham penned by Benyamin, drawing inspiration from a real-life incident. As expected, the film has been receiving rave reviews. It is expected that the movie will maintain its momentum and continue its success over the extended weekend at the box office.

Yet, the unauthorized HD leak that surfaced shortly after its official release presents a substantial threat to the eagerly anticipated project and its committed team.

AADUJEEVITHAM (THE GOAT LIFE) LEAKED ONLINE IN HD FOR FREE DOWNLOAD

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer who forcefully turned into a slave who works as a goatherd on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia. Spanning nearly 16 years in production, the project was initially conceptualized by Blessy in 2008, with Prithviraj Sukumaran joining the cast in the same year.

Although the actor is getting rave reviews for his strong performance and the survival drama is expected to do well at the box office, Aadujeevitham has unfortunately been targeted by piracy. This has led to its widespread availability for free streaming and high-definition downloads on various online platforms.

AADUJEEVITHAM DIRECTOR BLESSY SEEKS HELP FROM CYVER CELL

On Friday, director Blessy lodged a complaint with the Ernakulam Cyber Cell regarding the piracy of his latest directorial project. The complaint highlighted that pirated copies of the film were circulating online, including on chat platforms such as Telegram.

Blessy urged authorities to take strict action against individuals causing significant financial losses to the film's producers. Additionally, he provided screenshots of handles disseminating the movie online and submitted evidence of a phone conversation in which the culprit admitted to recording the film in a theater.

SAY NO TO PIRACY

While the temptation to watch a newly released film or web series for free may be alluring, it's essential to acknowledge that engaging in such activities constitutes an illegal and non-bailable offense. Piracy not only affects hardworking individuals in the entertainment industry but also undermines the earnings generated from creative endeavors.

Therefore, everyone must demonstrate solidarity with artists and filmmakers by accessing content through legitimate and authorized channels. Let's refrain from piracy and choose to consume content in a manner that respects intellectual property rights.

DISCLAIMER: FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy, as it is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request that you refrain from participating in any such practise or encouraging piracy in any form.