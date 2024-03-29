Aadujeevitham Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download, Director Blessy Seeks Cyber Cell Help

Aadujeevitham
Leaked:
In
a
shocking
twist,
the
Blessy-directed,
Aadujeevitham
aka
The
Goat
Life,
starring
Malayalam
superstar
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
has
been
unlawfully
leaked
in
high
definition
(HD)
on
the
internet
just
hours
after
its
official
release
on
the
big
screen
today
(March
29).
Also
produced
by
Blessy,
Aadujeevitham
is
said
to
be
a
survival
drama.
It
serves
as
a
cinematic
adaptation
of
the
renowned
2008
Malayalam
novel
Aadujeevitham
penned
by
Benyamin,
drawing
inspiration
from
a
real-life
incident.
As
expected,
the
film
has
been
receiving
rave
reviews.
It
is
expected
that
the
movie
will
maintain
its
momentum
and
continue
its
success
over
the
extended
weekend
at
the
box
office.
Yet,
the
unauthorized
HD
leak
that
surfaced
shortly
after
its
official
release
presents
a
substantial
threat
to
the
eagerly
anticipated
project
and
its
committed
team.
AADUJEEVITHAM
(THE
GOAT
LIFE)
LEAKED
ONLINE
IN
HD
FOR
FREE
DOWNLOAD
The
film
features
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
Najeeb,
a
Malayali
immigrant
laborer
who
forcefully
turned
into
a
slave
who
works
as
a
goatherd
on
an
isolated
farm
in
Saudi
Arabia.
Spanning
nearly
16
years
in
production,
the
project
was
initially
conceptualized
by
Blessy
in
2008,
with
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
joining
the
cast
in
the
same
year.
Although
the
actor
is
getting
rave
reviews
for
his
strong
performance
and
the
survival
drama
is
expected
to
do
well
at
the
box
office,
Aadujeevitham
has
unfortunately
been
targeted
by
piracy.
This
has
led
to
its
widespread
availability
for
free
streaming
and
high-definition
downloads
on
various
online
platforms.
AADUJEEVITHAM
DIRECTOR
BLESSY
SEEKS
HELP
FROM
CYVER
CELL
On
Friday,
director
Blessy
lodged
a
complaint
with
the
Ernakulam
Cyber
Cell
regarding
the
piracy
of
his
latest
directorial
project.
The
complaint
highlighted
that
pirated
copies
of
the
film
were
circulating
online,
including
on
chat
platforms
such
as
Telegram.
Blessy
urged
authorities
to
take
strict
action
against
individuals
causing
significant
financial
losses
to
the
film's
producers.
Additionally,
he
provided
screenshots
of
handles
disseminating
the
movie
online
and
submitted
evidence
of
a
phone
conversation
in
which
the
culprit
admitted
to
recording
the
film
in
a
theater.
SAY
NO
TO
PIRACY
While
the
temptation
to
watch
a
newly
released
film
or
web
series
for
free
may
be
alluring,
it's
essential
to
acknowledge
that
engaging
in
such
activities
constitutes
an
illegal
and
non-bailable
offense.
Piracy
not
only
affects
hardworking
individuals
in
the
entertainment
industry
but
also
undermines
the
earnings
generated
from
creative
endeavors.
Therefore,
everyone
must
demonstrate
solidarity
with
artists
and
filmmakers
by
accessing
content
through
legitimate
and
authorized
channels.
Let's
refrain
from
piracy
and
choose
to
consume
content
in
a
manner
that
respects
intellectual
property
rights.
DISCLAIMER:
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy,
as
it
is
a
criminal
offence
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
that
you
refrain
from
participating
in
any
such
practise
or
encouraging
piracy
in
any
form.
Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2024, 21:15 [IST]