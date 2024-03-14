The GOAT Life OTT Platform Fixed: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Intriguing Survival Thriller's Digital Rights Sold

The
GOAT
Life
OTT
Platform
Fixed:
The
GOAT
Life
is
the
latest
survival
thriller
featuring
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
in
the
lead
playing
the
real-life
character
of
Najeeb
Muhammad,
a
Malayali
migrant
worker
from
India
who
went
to
Saudi
Arabia
for
work.
Based
on
the
book
written
by
Benyamin
titled
'Aadujeevitham,'
The
GOAT
Life
was
directed
by
Blessy.
The
movie
is
gearing
up
to
hit
the
screens
on
March
28
worldwide
in
Malayalam,
Tamil,
Telugu,
Kannada,
and
Hindi.
The
movie
was
in
the
making
for
numerous
years,
and
the
entire
cast
and
crew
had
to
undergo
many
schedule
changes
apart
from
other
budget-related
issues
to
complete
The
GOAT
Life.
The
makers
have
officially
claimed
that
the
movie
was
first
thought
of
about
16
years
ago.
Blessy,
who
read
the
novel
in
2008
had
been
dreaming
of
making
it
into
a
feature
film
ever
since.
He
also
worked
for
over
10
years
on
the
script
and,
six
years
were
spent
on
the
film's
shooting.
The
film's
teaser
and
trailer
were
released
as
part
of
the
promotional
campaign
ahead
of
its
grand
theatrical
release.
They
met
with
huge
appreciation.
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
poured
life
into
the
character
and
all
of
his
conviction
is
visible
in
the
glimpse.
The
GOAT
Life
Synopsis
The
movie
written
and
directed
by
Blessy
and
Benyamin
charts
the
journey
of
an
Indian
migrant
worker
named
Najeeb
Muhammad,
who
lands
in
Saudi
Arabia
to
earn
for
his
family.
However,
his
slavery
in
the
middle
of
deserts
with
nothing
but
goats
as
their
herd
prompts
him
to
take
an
extreme
step.
The
GOAT
Life
OTT
Platform
Fixed
As
per
the
available
update,
the
digital
streaming
rights
to
this
real-life
survival
drama
The
Goat
Life
have
been
bought
for
a
decent
price
by
the
OTT
giant
Disney
Plus
Hotstar,
a
frontrunner
for
all
the
exciting
Malayalam
films.
The
makers
are
said
to
have
closed
the
deal
for
The
GOAT
Life's
digital
rights,
ahead
of
the
theatrical
release.
The
GOAT
Life
Cast
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
played
the
lead
role
of
Najeeb
Muhammed
while
Amala
Paul
will
be
seen
in
the
character
of
Sainu.
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
played
the
role
of
Ibrahim
Khadiri.
In
addition,
there
are
many
actors
including
Rik
Aby,
Shobha
Mohan,
Robin
Das,
Giovanni
V.Guisti,
Ajesh
Babu,
Tlaib
Al
Balushi,
Akef
Najem,
and
Nazer
Karutheni
among
others.
The
GOAT
Life
Crew
Written
for
the
screen
by
Blessy
based
on
the
book
Adujeevitham
by
Benyamin,
The
GOAT
Life
was
funded
by
Blessy,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis,
and
Steven
Adams
under
the
Visual
Romance
Image
Makers,
Jet
Media
Production,
and
Alta
Global
Media
banners.
The
movie's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Sunil
K.S.
and
A.
Sreekar
Prasad
worked
as
the
editor.