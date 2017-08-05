 »   »   » Varnyathil Aashanka Movie Review: It's Certain That This Film Will Keep You Entertained!

Sidharth Bharathan, has earned the tag of a sensible film-maker with his first two directorial ventures. Varnyathil Aashanka, the young director's third venture, has hit the theatres amidst good expectations, seemingly created by the trailer, which was definitely one of the best in the recent times. Now, how has the movie turned out to be? Keep reading our full review on Varnyathil Aashanka to know more about this.



Plot

Varnyathil Aashanka has a rather simple plot. The story of the movie revolves around the characters Kavta Sivan, Para Wilson, Pratheesh and Chambakkara Gilbert. These four thieves, based in Thrissur district, plan something big. Enter Dayanandan, a family man, who is at present, jobless. The incidents that happen on a Harthal day, involving these main characters form Varnyathil Aashanka.



Performances



Kunchacko Boban As Kavta Sivan Kudos to Kunchacko Boban, for giving the nod for a subject like this. It has to be said that, Kunchacko Boban's Kavta Sivan is one among the lead characters of the movie and not the typical solo lead hero.

The actor has put up a convincing performance as Kavta Sivan, one such character, which he has never done in the past. Kunchacko Boban pulls off the role effectively, getting in to the skin of the character. What we get to see on screen is Kavta Shivan, throughout the movie and not Kunchacko Boban, the star.



Suraj Venjaramoodu As Dayanandan Once again, Suraj Venjaramoodu proves that he is a real talent to reckon with. In fact, Dayanandan is one of the best written roles in the movie and Suraj Venjaramoodu is top notch with his portrayal of a man with brains.

He appears only after the initial 45 minutes of running time but from there on, he makes it a point to keep the viewers engaged with his realistic act. Watch out for his performance in the climax sequences, where he owns the film completely.

Chemban Vinod Jose As Wilson Chemban Vinod Jose gets to play the role of Para Wilson, who has been assigned with the job of coming out with some effective one-liners. Well, he has done such roles, even in the past and this time too, he comes up with a solid performance.

Shine Tom Chacko (Pratheesh) & Manikandan Achari (Gilbert) After a brief gap, Shine Tom Chacko gets to play a well-written role. He has done a good job by making Pratheesh, a believable character. Manikandan Achari is in full form as Gilbert and he keeps you entertained with his interesting way of dialogue delivery

Rest Of The Cast Rachana Narayanakutty plays Keerthana, the wife of Dayanandan. It's after a gap that she is seen doing a prominent role in a movie. She puts up a real good performance as a wife, who is the only earning member of the family.

Varnyathil Aashanka also features Sunil Sukhada, Angamaly Diaries fame Kichu, Tini Tom, Dinesh Prabhakar, Jayaraj Warrier etc., in important roles. Gayathri Suresh makes her presence felt with a cameo role.



Overall View



It wouldn't be wrong to categorize Varnyathil Aashanka, as a satire, as the film-maker and the writer have smartly incorporated some elements in the film, targeting certain ill practices in the society, which directly or indirectly affects the life of a common man.



The story and screenplay written by Thrissur Gopalji is a simple one but what makes Varnyathil Aashanka really different is the way in which the characters are sketched. Each character in the film has his/her own identity and there are no instances where they are being justified for their acts.



Sidharth Bharathan smartly uses the characters at disposal and due credit must be given to him for making an engaging film, which has a thin storyline. In fact, the first half of the film moves forward with the introduction of each character and the director's firm grip over the film, is quite evident. Moreover, Sidharth has used his actors excellently, bringing them on screen as characters, for which he deserves a good round of applause. He doesn't spoon feed you with the concept of the film and rather makes you think, after the completion of the film.



The underlying tone of Varnyathil Aashanka is humour and it is reflected throughout the running length of the movie. It doesn't mean that the film has laugh out loud sequences, but the movie is sure to bring a smile on your faces, in many instances.



Even the heist element in the film has some comic angles associated with it. Yes, some of the instances do defy logic, which is in fact a negative point for the movie.



Jayesh Nair comes up with a scintillating work in the cinematography department. Especially, the night sequences have been well-shot in the movie. Prashant Pillai once again proves his excellence in the music department.



Verdict



Varnyathil Aashanka is yet another film in the league of good entertainers, without any unwanted gimmicks. As mentioned above, the film has a humour tone throughout and undoubtedly, is one of the decent satires of recent times.

