Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Transgender Actress Ganga Rubbishes Reports Of Participating In Mahesh Manjrekar’s Show

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is all set to start from September 19, 2021, on Colors Marathi. Hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, the show's first promo has been released and fans can't wait to witness the Marathi Bigg Boss on TV. Ever since the show was announced, fans are eager to know who are going inside the house as contestants.

Celebs like Sangram Samel, Deepti Devi, Neha Joshi, Neha Khan, Gayatri Datar, Suyash Tilak, Akshaya Deodhar, Chinmay Udgirkar and others' names have been doing the rounds on social media. One of them is transgender actress Ganga. Reports were stating that Ganga aka Pranit Hate will be entering the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house as a contestant.

However, Ganga has recently rubbished such reports and stated that she is not entering the house. She told ETimes TV, "I am not at all participating in Bigg Boss Marathi's upcoming season. I wish I could be a part of the reality show and entertain the audience, but as of now, no one approached me for the show."

Ganga also said that people have been predicting that she will be on the show. But she just put all the rumours to rest. The actress was last seen in the Zee Marathi show, Karbhari Laybhari. She has also hosted a dance reality show, Yuva Dancing Queen.

Talking about Bigg Boss Marathi 3, the contestants will be quarantined for 14 days before entering the house. Mahesh Manjrekar will be hosting the show after recovering from the cancer surgery. For the unversed, he has earlier hosted the previous season of Bigg Boss Marathi, which were won by Megha Dhade and Shiv Thakare respectively.