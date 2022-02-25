Exclusive Interview! Amruta Khanvilkar: Story Of Each Character From Pondicherry Is Very Much Relatable
The much-awaited Marathi film Pondicherry has finally released in theatres today (February 25). The Sachin Kundalkar directorial has entirely been shot on a smartphone and it stars Sai Tamhankar, Amruta Khanvilkar and Vaibhav Tatwawadi in the lead roles. Pondicherry focuses on three protagonists and their complex relationship with each other. The film shows the beautiful culture of Pondicherry effectively.
Recently, Filmibeat had an exclusive interaction with Pondicherry actress Amruta Khanvilkar, in which she spoke about the film, challenges she faced while shooting for it, her co-stars Sai Tamhankar-Vaibhav Tatwawadi, upcoming projects and much more. Excerpts-
Alia Bhatt Is Going To Kill It In Gangubai Kathiawadi: Amruta Khanvilkar Praises Her Raazi Co-Star (EXCLUSIVE)
Exclusive Interview! Pondicherry Director Sachin Kundalkar: I Want To Dedicate This Film To All Youngsters
Pondicherry Movie Review: Beautiful Tale Of Love, Life And Relationships; Feel Good And Bittersweet
‘Pondicherry Was A Challenging Film For Me’
How
does
it
feel
to
be
part
of
Pondicherry?
It was an amazing feeling to be part of Pondicherry. It was a challenging film for me. When Sachin Kundalkar offered me the film, I had thought that the film is going to be a challenging one for me. Hence, I took the challenge and said yes to it. We actors didn't have any special treatment or vanity on the sets. And that was the beauty of Sachin Kundalkar's films. He is a task-master, who knows how to tell the story in a very effective manner. Always wanted to work with him, as I love his films. Hence, it was a win-win situation for me.
Since
you
are
working
with
Sachin
Kundalkar
for
the
first
time,
what
difference
did
you
find
in
his
work
process
that
you
have
not
seen
in
your
previous
films'
directors?
He is somebody who gives his character so much thought that you only have to listen to him. While working with him, you have to surrender to him and be Sachin Kundalkar's actor. What he gets out of you is something that you only see on screen.
Amruta Khanvilkar On Her Character In Pondicherry
Talking
about
Pondicherry,
the
film
was
entirely
shot
on
a
smartphone,
which
is
indeed
a
revolution
in
Marathi
cinema.
So,
what
were
the
challenges
you
faced
while
shooting?
As actors, we never used to understand if the shot is close, middle or long. The time which we used to get in between the shot was very less. Everything was natural. The time gap between the two scenes was very less. That was challenging. We used to live like our characters.
Tell us about your character in Pondicherry
My character is called Mansi. She is somebody who has had a past. After going through it, she is looking forward to her future. Mansi is shown getting over her past and working on her present and future.
‘I Share Brotherly Vibes With Vaibhav Tatwawadi And Gashmeer Mahajani’
Sachin
Kundalkar
told
us
that
the
actors
were
not
given
any
special
treatment
during
the
shoot
and
they
are
seen
in
their
natural
makeup.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
it?
In fact, there was no makeup. I used to wash my hair and while reaching the location, they used to get dry. We also used to make our own coffee at the counter. I feel that was most challenging for us.
Since you are sharing screen space with Sai after 11 years. Did you find any changes in her as an artist?
Of course! She has not only changed as a person but as an artist as well. She has also changed in terms of handling her character. That is very lovely to see. I adore her as an actor. I love to see her work. If I talk about Vaibhav Tatwawadi, we are very good friends. I share brotherly vibes with Vaibhav and Gashmeer Mahajani.
‘The Story Of Each Character From Pondicherry Is Very Much Relatable’
How
was
your
experience
working
with
Vaibhav
Tatwawadi
and
Gaurav
Ghatnekar?
I had a lot of fun working with Gaurav Ghatnekar. He is the husband of my dear friend Shruti Marathe. Vaibhav and I used to improvise a lot during our scenes. Vaibhav, Neena Kulkarni and I used to go out to have food. We have explored a lot of restaurants and cuisines. It was like a picnic because Pondicherry has a beautiful French culture, which we can't miss.
Tell us about your upcoming projects
I have recently shot for a Hindi web series, which could come out by the end of this year or next year. I also have two Marathi films ready for release.
Lastly, why people should watch Pondicherry in theatres?
The story of each character from Pondicherry is very much relatable. They will make you feel nostalgic about many things, which you will get to know only after watching the film.