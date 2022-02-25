Exclusive Interview! Amruta Khanvilkar: Story Of Each Character From Pondicherry Is Very Much Relatable

‘Pondicherry Was A Challenging Film For Me’

How does it feel to be part of Pondicherry?



It was an amazing feeling to be part of Pondicherry. It was a challenging film for me. When Sachin Kundalkar offered me the film, I had thought that the film is going to be a challenging one for me. Hence, I took the challenge and said yes to it. We actors didn't have any special treatment or vanity on the sets. And that was the beauty of Sachin Kundalkar's films. He is a task-master, who knows how to tell the story in a very effective manner. Always wanted to work with him, as I love his films. Hence, it was a win-win situation for me.

Since you are working with Sachin Kundalkar for the first time, what difference did you find in his work process that you have not seen in your previous films' directors?



He is somebody who gives his character so much thought that you only have to listen to him. While working with him, you have to surrender to him and be Sachin Kundalkar's actor. What he gets out of you is something that you only see on screen.

Amruta Khanvilkar On Her Character In Pondicherry

Talking about Pondicherry, the film was entirely shot on a smartphone, which is indeed a revolution in Marathi cinema. So, what were the challenges you faced while shooting?



As actors, we never used to understand if the shot is close, middle or long. The time which we used to get in between the shot was very less. Everything was natural. The time gap between the two scenes was very less. That was challenging. We used to live like our characters.



Tell us about your character in Pondicherry



My character is called Mansi. She is somebody who has had a past. After going through it, she is looking forward to her future. Mansi is shown getting over her past and working on her present and future.

‘I Share Brotherly Vibes With Vaibhav Tatwawadi And Gashmeer Mahajani’

Sachin Kundalkar told us that the actors were not given any special treatment during the shoot and they are seen in their natural makeup. What do you have to say about it?



In fact, there was no makeup. I used to wash my hair and while reaching the location, they used to get dry. We also used to make our own coffee at the counter. I feel that was most challenging for us.



Since you are sharing screen space with Sai after 11 years. Did you find any changes in her as an artist?



Of course! She has not only changed as a person but as an artist as well. She has also changed in terms of handling her character. That is very lovely to see. I adore her as an actor. I love to see her work. If I talk about Vaibhav Tatwawadi, we are very good friends. I share brotherly vibes with Vaibhav and Gashmeer Mahajani.

‘The Story Of Each Character From Pondicherry Is Very Much Relatable’

How was your experience working with Vaibhav Tatwawadi and Gaurav Ghatnekar?



I had a lot of fun working with Gaurav Ghatnekar. He is the husband of my dear friend Shruti Marathe. Vaibhav and I used to improvise a lot during our scenes. Vaibhav, Neena Kulkarni and I used to go out to have food. We have explored a lot of restaurants and cuisines. It was like a picnic because Pondicherry has a beautiful French culture, which we can't miss.



Tell us about your upcoming projects



I have recently shot for a Hindi web series, which could come out by the end of this year or next year. I also have two Marathi films ready for release.



Lastly, why people should watch Pondicherry in theatres?



The story of each character from Pondicherry is very much relatable. They will make you feel nostalgic about many things, which you will get to know only after watching the film.