      Marathi Actress Neha Joshi Gets Married To Her Writer-Beau Omkar Kulkarni

      Popular Marathi actress Neha Joshi recently tied the knot with her writer-boyfriend Omkar Kulkarni. She informed her fans about her wedding on Instagram by sharing a beautiful picture with her husband.

      Neha Joshi captioned the post as, "Finally.... Married @o.m.k.a.r_kulkarni." Interestingly, Omkar also shared a picture from their intimate marriage ceremony. Let us tell you, the couple tied the knot at home, and their wedding was attended by family members and close friends.

      For the wedding, Neha Joshi wore a beautiful dark blue saree, while her husband Omkar donned an off-white vertical strip shirt and the same colour trousers. They can also be seen wearing mandavle on their forehead. They are indeed looking amazing together.

      Interestingly, their wedding pictures are going viral on social media, and some celebrities have also congratulated Neha and Omkar in the comments section.

      Talking about Neha Joshi, the actress has featured in several Marathi movies and TV shows. She has acted in shows such as Ka Re Durava, Avaghachi Sansar, Ek Mahanayak - Dr BR Ambedkar and so on. She has also acted in films such as Zenda Nati, Poshter Boyz, Poshter Girl, Lalbaugchi Rani, Medium Spicy and so on. She is all set to feature in Drishyam 2.

      Filmibeat congratulates Neha and Omkar on their wedding!

      Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 15:49 [IST]
      X