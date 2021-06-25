Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Contestants: Neha Joshi And Sangram Samel To Participate In Mahesh Manjrekar’s Show?

A few days ago, Mahesh Manjrekar announced that Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 is coming soon on Colors Marathi. The actor launched the logo of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 on Instagram and wrote, "त्याच्यासोबत मी परत येतोय... तुम्ही तयार राहा... #BiggBossMarathi3 लवकरच #ColorsMarathi वर. @colorsmarathiofficial @endemolshineind."

Ever since Bigg Boss Marathi 3 was announced, fans can't keep calm to know who all are participating in the show as contestants. Amidst all, a latest report published in Times of India states that Marathi celebs like Sangram Samel and Neha Joshi have been approached for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Marathi.

Notably, when the portal contacted the He Mann Baware actor, he refused to reveal anything about the same. Looks like Sangram Samel wants to keep some details secret. On the other hand, there is also a high chance of Neha Joshi participating in Bigg Boss Marathi 3. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about both the actors, Sangram Samel has featured in several Marathi shows and movies. He was earlier married to actress Pallavi Patil, but they got divorced after a few years. Recently, Sangram tied the knot with dancer Shraddha Phatak.

On the other hand, Neha Joshi has featured in several Marathi shows. She was also a part of movies like Fatteshikast, Zenda and many others. Let us tell you that Bigg Boss Marathi 3 was supposed to start in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Maharashtra, the makers postponed it. Now, if reports are to be believed, the show will go on-air in July 2021. Let's wait for the official announcement!