Marathi TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath & Other Shows On This Week’s Top 10 List

Marathi
TV
shows
are
getting
much
love
from
the
masses
for
their
unique
concept
and
performances
of
the
star
cast.
Many
deserving
shows
are
getting
solid
TRP
ratings
every
week.
Amidst
all,
Marathi
TRP
ratings
of
week
20
are
out,
and
Rang
Majha
Vegla
remained
steady
in
the
top
position.
Let's
have
a
look
at
the
top
10
Marathi
shows
of
this
week.
Top
3
Marathi
Shows
Rang
Majha
Vegla
remained
on
top
this
week
as
well.
The
show
minted
6.8
ratings.
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
and
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
are
on
number
2
and
3
with
6.6
and
6.3
ratings
respectively.
SMNKA
&
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
is
on
fourth
position
as
it
garnered
5.8
ratings.
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
is
on
number
5
with
5
ratings.
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
&
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
and
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
are
on
sixth
and
seventh
positions
by
earning
4.9
and
4.3
ratings
respectively.
Swabhimaan,
Sahakutumb
Sahaparivar
And
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
Swabhimaan-
Shodh
Astitvacha
is
on
number
8
with
3.8
ratings.
Sahakutumb
Sahaparivar
and
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
have
managed
to
reach
the
ninth
and
tenth
positions
by
minting
3.3
and
3
ratings
respectively.
Top
Marathi
Channels
Star
Pravah
is
on
top
once
again
by
getting
1225.08
ratings.
Zee
Marathi
and
Colors
Marathi
are
on
number
2
and
3
with
512.35
and
316.46
ratings
respectively.