      Marathi TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath & Other Shows On This Week’s Top 10 List

      Marathi TV shows are getting much love from the masses for their unique concept and performances of the star cast. Many deserving shows are getting solid TRP ratings every week. Amidst all, Marathi TRP ratings of week 20 are out, and Rang Majha Vegla remained steady in the top position. Let's have a look at the top 10 Marathi shows of this week.

      Top 3 Marathi Shows

      Rang Majha Vegla remained on top this week as well. The show minted 6.8 ratings. Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte and Phulala Sugandh Maticha are on number 2 and 3 with 6.6 and 6.3 ratings respectively.

      SMNKA & Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

      Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is on fourth position as it garnered 5.8 ratings. Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe is on number 5 with 5 ratings.

      Thipkyanchi Rangoli & Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

      Thipkyanchi Rangoli and Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath are on sixth and seventh positions by earning 4.9 and 4.3 ratings respectively.

      Swabhimaan, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar And Man Udu Udu Zhala

      Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is on number 8 with 3.8 ratings. Sahakutumb Sahaparivar and Man Udu Udu Zhala have managed to reach the ninth and tenth positions by minting 3.3 and 3 ratings respectively.

      Top Marathi Channels

      Star Pravah is on top once again by getting 1225.08 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are on number 2 and 3 with 512.35 and 316.46 ratings respectively.

